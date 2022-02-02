Game of Thrones is dethroned as the best series of all time for a comedy

In the new golden age of television, there seems to be an infinite amount of content that we can watch. Whether you’re in the mood for a comedy or a drama, we now have multiple streaming services at your fingertips and it’s easy to get lost browsing for hours. And even when it comes to the best of all time, there are so many now-iconic TV shows that everyone should watch at least once.

Game of Thrones emerged as a giant show for HBO over the last decade. Whether it was the violence, the intrigue or the high-impact scenes, fans were wowed every week until the end of the series in 2019. For that and many other points, it earned fame (for many) as the best series of all time, even if it was ruined by a not-so-convincing ending.

Of course, the beloved sitcom Friends is very close to that award, too. Though it may not have the critical acclaim of shows like The Sopranos or Breaking Bad, the NBC sitcom has made a huge impact on pop culture, and continues to break records in 2021 with its latest special, HBO’s Friends: The Reunion. Max. But even with the huge fanbase that Friends has, you might be surprised to learn that Americans voted the show the best of all time.

According to the New York Daily News, YouTube TV and OnePoll who recently surveyed 2000 adults to find out which show is the best of all time among the 35 most popular choices, Friends is the one who ended up coming out on top, with 43% of the participants voting for the Central Perk gang. Close behind Friends was the sitcom Seinfeld, at 40%.

The two guilty pleasure sitcoms beat out major players like Game of Thrones, The Wire, Twin Peaks, and The Sopranos. Friends and Seinfeld even surpassed The Office, which is also widely considered to be one of the best sitcoms ever. In this way the top 3 was composed as follows:

friends

Seinfield

game of Thrones

The most curious of all or perhaps what is most striking about this survey is that a series like Breaking Bad is not on the list in the first 20 results. Something that may sound strange to many, considering its successful seasons, spin-off still alive and a movie to complete the story.

Many fans of social networks are already discussing the survey and are considering the need to review the final result. Are we facing a stage where the series of previous years far exceed the modern series? Or will some series emerge on the new platforms that dazzles us all?