Game of Thrones: HBO will make Egg’s spin-off series

According to Variety, HBO is developing a prequel Game of Thrones series based on George R.R.Martin’s books on Dunk, also known as Ser Duncan, the Tall, and Egg, which is actually Aegon V Targaryen.

The plot takes place about a century before the novels of The Chronicles of Ice and Fire, adapted over eight seasons, from 2011 to 2019, on the network.

Initially, Martin had said, in several interviews, that it was not in his plans to produce a new series based on these books. The Dunk and Egg collection consists of three novels: The Walking Knight, originally published in 1988, The Sworn Sword, released in 2003, and The Mysterious Knight, from 2018.

Game of Thrones: new series promises news to the HBO audience

In addition to the series focused on Dunk and Egg, HBO is also developing another prequel. This is House of the Dragon, which was co-created by the original author in partnership with Ryan J. Condal.

The plot takes place about 300 years before Game of Thrones, showing the beginning of the decline of Casa Targaryen. Miguel Sapochnik, director of some episodes of the series, acts as a showrunner, alongside Condal.

Among the protagonists are Matt Smith, as Prince Daemon Targaryen, and Paddy Considine as King Viserys. The cast also includes the appearances of Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy, playing, respectively, Alicent Hightower, the daughter of the Hand of the King, and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the oldest daughter of Viserys.

About Dunk and Egg, there is still little information available about the new project, beyond what is already known up to that time. Apparently, George R.R.Martin will also be directly involved in the production and conduct of the episodes, supervising the text and the direction about his characters.

That way, we can only wait for more news!