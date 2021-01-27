Game of Thrones: HBO wants to overproduce

According to information collected by the Entertainment Weekly portal, HBO is very interested in developing more productions derived from Game of Thrones.

Currently, the station produces two series that are set in the same universe as the series. In fact, one of them, entitled House of the Dragon, presents a conflict that has been much discussed in the original production and is scheduled to be released in 2022.

In recent days, HBO also announced that it was working on a series based on the Dunk and Egg saga, also written by George R.R.Martin.

According to what the website learned, the chain now wants to develop a spin-off series based on an event that became known as “Robert’s Rebellion”. The events of that arc directly preceded the original series, as it tells how King Robert Baratheon ascended the throne with Cersei Lannister.

Game of Thrones: George R.R.Martin’s work can bring new series to the public

In addition to the stories that are already in development, Casey Bloys, director of content for HBO, told the same website that other productions based on works by George R.R.Martin may be on the way. It is worth mentioning that the writer has several other novels that could yield vast material for new projects.

Previously, the network had said on several occasions that it would not like to exhaust the epic plots in derived series, but apparently things have changed after the period that the public spent away from Westeros.

The end of Game of Thrones, released in 2019, displeased most fans for several reasons and the audience was harmed, according to channel data.

It remains for us to wait for news involving all these plots.