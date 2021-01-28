Game of Thrones: HBO Max plans animated series

HBO Max is considering developing an animated series derived from the hit Game of Thrones. The news came following the announcement of two series based on the universe of George R. R. Martin: the prequel to Dunk and Egg and the confirmed House of the Dragon.

The idea is still in its early stages and has no team or concept attached to it. However, what is known so far is that the production will be an adult animation with a tone similar to the original work.

The information confirms the fact that there are several projects involving The Chronicles of Ice and Fire under development, and that fans of the series will still have a lot of material derived from the saga to come. Therefore, even if the animation does not receive the green light to be produced, certainly other spin-offs will reach the TV screens.

HBO plans to expand the Game of Thrones universe

Last week, it was announced that a prequel based on the Dunk and Egg collection, by the writer of the Game of Thrones books, is also in the works. The plot promises to be 90 years before the events of the 2011 series and follows the protagonists Ser Duncan, The Tall, and Egg, or Aegon V Targaryen.

In addition, the spin-off that has already secured approval by the broadcaster and is currently in pre-production is House of the Dragon. The series will be centered on Casa Targaryen and the beginning of its decline. She has Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan J. Condal as showrunners.

The project also features Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Paddy Considine as King Viserys, as well as Olivia Cooke playing Alicent Hightower, the daughter of the Hand of the King, and Emma D’Arcy in the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, daughter oldest of Viserys.

With so many projects in sight, it’s only a matter of time for fans to get in touch with the GoT world again!