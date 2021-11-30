Game of Thrones: George RR Martin Says Show Lost After Season 5

Game of Thrones: According to what was exposed in the book Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, written by James Andrew Miller, George RR Martin, author of the book collection that gave rise to the Game of Thrones series, would have criticized the development that the production, headed by the duo David Benioff and DB Weiss, it had throughout its last years.

According to him, after the conclusion of the 5th season, things started to take very different directions from what had been previously planned. The information was gathered through the testimony of Paul Haas, the writer’s agent, personally authorized by Martin to speak about the matter.

“George is very fond of Dan and Dave, but after Season 5 he began to worry about where they were going, precisely because he knew where the story was going,” Haas said in an excerpt from the book. seasons followed George’s script, but then nothing else was considered,” he added.

Fans were annoyed by the outcome of Game of Thrones

Although the last novels in the collection have not yet been published by Martin, Benioff and Weiss had access to all of his annotations, sketches, and other materials that showed how the story would continue after the completion of The Dance of the Dragons, the fifth volume of As Chronicles of Ice and Fire.

Many fans share the same opinion as the original author of the works, claiming that the series was totally mischaracterized over time, which culminated in an unfortunate outcome for much of the public.

In fact, one of Martin’s greatest wishes was for the series to have 10 seasons, completing 100 episodes. According to the book Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, the author would have begged HBO executives to extend the series, but the producers would not accept the suggestion.