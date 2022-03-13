Game of Thrones: George RR Martin revealed what we suspected about the new prequel

Writing on his Not a Blog, A Song of Ice and Fire author George RR Martin has decided to leave us with a bunch of updates on The Winds of Winter, on HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, on some projects of new books. Let’s look at some highlights.

Let’s start with the obvious. As George RR Martin himself admits in posting it, all many fans want from him is for him to finish The Winds of Winter, the long-awaited (over 10 years now) sixth book in the series. Well, it’s not done, and its update probably won’t please anyone who’s heard all of this before.

“Yes of course I’m still working on WINDS OF WINTER,” he wrote.

“The world of Westeros, the world of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE, is my number one priority, and will continue to be until the story is told.”

Fans, including us, have talked ad nauseam about why The Winds of Winter is taking so long to write. One of the reasons is obviously the number of other projects that George RR Martin is involved with.

And he’s involved in many projects, including developing TV shows like Roadmarks for HBO, Dark Winds for AMC, and Wild Cards for Peacock. There are also some new books set in World of Ice and Fire on the fire…besides the one everyone wants. He mentions that a “Who’s Who in Westeros” book of sorts is being developed.

There’s also the sequel to Fire & Blood, George RR Martin’s bogus story of the Targaryen dynasty. The first volume, which is an entertaining read, came out in 2018 and will serve as the basis for the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. But there is still a lot more Targaryen history to cover. He is thinking of calling the second (and supposedly last) volume Blood & Fire instead of Fire & Blood Part 2.

George RR Martin also wants to write more novels about Dunk and Egg, a knight and a squire who roamed Westeros some 100 years before the story we know. Those novels are forming the basis for another Game of Thrones prequel series on HBO. The fact that the author/writer is working and involved in so many new projects is exciting for all Game of Thrones fans.