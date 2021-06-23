Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke Vents About Controversial Series Finale

Game of Thrones: In a recent interview with Happy Sad Confused podcast, actress Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen throughout the eight seasons of Game of Thrones on HBO, vented about the controversial ending that the production adopted in its denouement.

According to the artist, the annoyance of fans regarding the characters’ last moments is very understandable. “I totally understand,” she commented, adding that her work as an actress needed to be above her take on storytelling. “There was no way to do the character justice without being on the same page,” she argued.

Clarke then revealed that she had to face the script with what it brought and do her best in front of the cameras. “I didn’t want to be there just to be there. I needed to show up,” she recalled.

And viewers were very sorry when they saw the true transformation of the mother of dragons, who destroyed King’s Landing in a moment of fury and madness – which even culminated in the tragic fate of several characters – only to be murdered by Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

Game of Thrones: Series Completion Still Sparks Discussion Among Fans

While the producers truly treat the final season as an epic, the controversial creative choices continue to fuel discussion to this day.

Daenerys Targaryen was presented in a delicately deep context in Season 1, having her trajectory marked by very memorable moments and memorable scenes.

In this way, even though some clues were being thrown during the narrative, some viewers found the final development of the character too lazy and that it would have mischaracterized her initial purposes.

Also, consisting of just six episodes, a good portion of the public considered Season 8 rushed on several levels, thus evidencing a certain oversight on the part of the team.

And even with the controversial ending of the original series, some spin-offs are popping up on HBO. This is the case of House of the Dragon, which will approach House Targaryen in its beginnings. The cast already includes Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke.