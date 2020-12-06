Game of Thrones: Crazy Things Forgot in the First Episode

Game of Thrones made us have 8 seasons of pure bliss, but let’s not forget those important moments from the first burst of episodes.

After 8 seasons of Game of Thrones, can we imagine that the destiny of the Stark was foreseen from the first round of episodes? While it is possible that many clues to the conclusion of the series were hiding in season 1, luckily we did not see it all coming. The introduction of the White Walkers, the size index on the death of Eddard Stark, the presentation of the different houses of power … Game of Thrones contained so many details that it is impossible to remember everything, it that’s why we give you a recap of three highlights from the first season of your favorite heroic fantasy series!

Daenerys was already resisting the heat, this is the first time we had seen it

It’s a detail that may seem insignificant to some, but this passage sets up Daenerys’ narrative arc. While the latter is just a child we are looking to marry in the first season of GOT, we see her take a hot bath. One of the servants exclaims: “It’s too hot!”. Except that in reality, if she did not know it yet, the Mother of Dragons has fire flowing in her blood, so she can resist the worst of heat. From this short streak, one could understand that Daenerys would be a strong and almost invulnerable heroine in the seasons to come.

Jon Arryn knew Jaime and Cersei were in an incestuous relationship

In the first season of Game of Thrones, we also see Jaime and Cersei Lannister in front of Jon Arryn’s corpse. We then learn that the latter was aware of the little secret that Jaime and Cersei shared and that if he had revealed it during his lifetime, they would have been in great danger of death. What to set the tone for the rest …

This is where Jon Snow and Tyrion’s friendship begins

Tyrion’s first conversion with Jon Snow is the start of something big, beautiful, and strong. Their exchange seems insignificant, when in reality it sets the foundation for one of Game of Thrones fan favorite friendships. While advising Jon Snow, the latter attacks Tyrion Lannister by asking him why it was legitimate to talk to him like this. It was then that Tyrion replied that “all dwarves were bastards in their father’s eyes.” A magnificent introduction, before knowing the tragic fate of Daenerys in season 8 of Game of Thrones, when we now know why Drogon spared Jon Snow.



