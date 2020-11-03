Game of Thrones: Bran responsible for the carnage

Game of Thrones season 8 ended badly for Daenerys but Bran is the real culprit.

Some time after revealing to you the phenomenal production cost of the 8 seasons of Game of Thrones available on OCS, it is once again at the end of the series that we are interested and more particularly in the drama of King’s Landing. As we all know now, the capital of Westeros was completely destroyed by Daenerys despite the ringing of the bells that announced her victory against Cersei and her entire army. Without necessarily going over the motivations of Daenerys, it is rather on another important actor of the events of season 8 that we return: Bran Stark. Yep, the young man ended up king of Westeros, but that’s not all.

Thanks to the gifts of the Three-Eyed Crow, Bran had obviously already planned to end up in charge of Westeros. And if he succeeds, it is mainly because of a revelation he made himself: the origins of Jon Snow. If Bran hadn’t shared the information about Jon’s real parents – Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark – then Daenerys would never have found out and she wouldn’t have felt threatened by Jon. Even if the latter did not want to rule, it’s clear that his true identity could have changed everything, which prompted Daenerys to impose herself in fire and blood rather than simply accepting her victory.

Why did Bran, knowing the consequences of this act, nevertheless unveil this famous secret and thus killed thousands of innocent people? Theories about an evil Bran are multiplying and it is clear that it might be easy to think that he actually schemed everything to take over the kingdom … If his mission is to protect the memory of humanity in In the long run, it seems pretty clear that the lives of individuals are of no concern to him and that he could have prevented many massacres. Unfortunately what is done is done and we are not the only ones to have a strong opinion on the end since Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime) recently confided in the controversial end of his character in season 8 of Game of Thrones.



