Game of Thrones: After Transformation, Mountain Actor Wins Fight

Game of Thrones: More and more we have seen famous figures in boxing matches. After Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort, who recently beat Tito Ortiz and Evander Holyfield, respectively, it was now Hafthór Júlíus Björnsson’s turn, the Mountain of Game of Thrones, to face a heavyweight boxing rival and win: he beat Devon “No Limits” Larratt in a showdown this weekend.

The actor, who recently underwent a radical makeover, had already broken the world weightlifting record in 2020, ousting Eddie “The Beast” Hall — who would be the original fight. Now, he has proven that he is also good in the ring: “Thor” has taken down his rival in a single round.

Mountain’s opponent doesn’t have a previous boxing career either: Larratt is known for his dexterity in arm wrestling. He took over after Eddie Hall had to withdraw from the event due to an injury that occurred during training.

During the confrontation, the former strongest man in the world dominated the challenger from the start. Bigger than his opponent, Björnsson showed that it must take an experienced boxer to truly challenge him in the future.

See how it went:

The story of the fight that didn’t happen was full of teasing: Hall didn’t mince a word when talking about his fellow competitor and rival as the strongest man in the world. He called the event a farce on social media and was quick to say: “Anyone with any tenacity in boxing will know it was the biggest load of mer** that’s likely ever happened,” Hall wrote.

Shortly after Game of Thrones ended, the famous Mountain set to work to secure the deadlift world record. Bjornsson was quite moved by the achievement at the time and said he would remember the day for the rest of his life.

“When I focus on something, I’m a dog with a bone. I want to give a big shout out to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped make this lift possible,” said Bjornsson in 2020.

Now, it remains to be seen who the Game of Thrones star’s next opponent will be. Any suggestion?