Game Of Thrones Actress Revealed Jungkook Is Her BIAS

A famous actress from the Game Of Thrones series confessed her love for BTS’s Jungkook a while ago.

In recent years, many Hollywood celebrities have spoken candidly about their immense love for BTS, which is rising higher and higher with their music spreading across the globe.

Whether it’s John Cena or Jimmy Fallon, these famous members of BTS ARMY constantly shower love on the popular South Korean boy group for their positive message and the charming personalities of the seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

In 2018, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams revealed via Twitter that she was a huge fan of BTS. It started when BTS shared a video of J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook (with Namjoon at the end!) Doing the #IDOLCHALLENGE to which Williams responded with various heart emojis.

Maisie Williams is ARMY and adores Jungkook

When an ARMY member asked Maisie curiously, “Maisie, are you a BTS fan? I need to know. I love you,” the 23-year-old actress confessed, “Yes, I admire BTS for life,” with an emoticon of black heart.

Another ARMY member asked, “Who’s your bias? Is it J-Hope because he’s a dancer, please fangirl with me,” to which Williams gushed, “Jungkook, babes”, with red and black heart emojis and a shrug emoji.

But that is not all! Maisie showed some killer moves when she took on #IDOLCHALLENGE and got over it step by step by sharing the video on Twitter.

Dressing up a brown tee with washed out shorts and black heeled boots, we loved how Williams showed off her fellow ARMY personality to the beat of Idol.

Interestingly, Maisie’s Twitter header image is an OT7 photo of BTS members from the 2019 Grammys with a pink-haired Williams instantly photoshopped.

Also, during an interview with Variety, alongside her best friend and Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner, while discussing memorable encounters with fans, Maisie confided that it was with a sweet and charming BTS member ARMY.

The actress watched BTS’s 2018 music documentary Burn The Stage: The Movie with her mother at a London cinema, as none of her friends were interested in K-pop.

Amelie and her mother had traveled from Los Angeles to London for a week to see Williams’ 2018 play I and You. Do you think Maisie is still a fan of BTS? Do you think the actress will meet Jungkook one day? At Somagnews we want to know your opinion.



