Game of Thrones: 9 Characters That Changed The Most In The Series

Game of Thrones brought to the public a journey that lasted 8 seasons on TV. A trajectory that marked his characters a lot. There were several battles fought, several betrayals, trips, discoveries made, deaths, in short, a saga that definitely changed the face of Westeros and its inhabitants.

Some of them – who managed to survive to the end – reached the conclusion of their trajectories in a way very different from the way they started, whether on the positive side or the negative side.

See 9 Game of Thrones characters that have changed a lot throughout the series!

9. Tyrion Lannister

Tyrion Lannister had a more relaxed start to his journey, without much direct interest in the affairs of the realm. However, with the death of King Robert Baratheon, he found himself embroiled in the war of thrones.

A friendly character, calm and with both feet in the bohemian, he started to behave differently, needing to be more diplomatic, serious and influential.

But his biggest change, for sure, was when he moved from fighting alongside his family to ally himself with Cersei’s main enemy, Daenerys Targaryen.

8. Bran Stark

Early on, the agile boy who was constantly exploring every corner of Winterfell ended up paralyzing when he discovered the secrets of Jamie and Cersei. From there, young Bran faced difficulties until he reached the north of the Wall.

There, he became the new Three-Eyed Raven, and with that, he became a colder being, reserved and determined to fight the great threat of the King of Night.

At the end of his journey, Bran is chosen to be the new King of Westeros.

7. James Lannister

While part of the audience didn’t accept Jamie’s change from a superb character who did everything to protect his beloved Cersei to someone who was looking for redemption, on the other side there were just as much, if not more fans, who were rooting for Jamie to set aside his sister to become an honorable warrior.

Jamie even had a romantic arc with Brienne. The two did get together in the final season, however, Jamie ended up leaving after the White Walker fight to die alongside Cersei.

6. Lord Varys

Varys spent the first six seasons of Game of Thrones as an excellent chess player, moving his pieces expertly, making few mistakes—or none, all to keep himself alive and safe.

He was initially an advisor to the Lannisters’ reign, and later switched sides, allying himself with Daenerys Targaryen.

However, Varys saw it all fall apart when he made several mistakes, particularly when he went against Daenerys’ wishes and actions. Result? He didn’t survive to the end.

5. Arya Stark

Arya has always been a strong and determined girl. However, her biggest change in the series comes when she turns from her more temperamental and impulsive demeanor to become a truly talented assassin.

Arya starts to master these talents of hers and starts to kill some important personalities of the continent.

Her trail of death culminates in the death of the King of Night during the battle at Winterfell.

4. Theon Greyjoy

Theon starts his trajectory as someone weak and disrespected, both by the Greyjoys, and by most of the Starks.

Theon suffered greatly when tortured by Ramsay Bolton, culminating in him killing two children in cold blood during the invasion of Winterfell.

The character ends up having a great arc of redemption, gaining respect from his family and fighting alongside them again.

3. Cersei Lannister

In the beginning, Cersei had one — perhaps the only — quality that was well regarded by fans of the series: her concern for the well-being of her children. Even with Joffrey being a monster, she was always by her side.

However, after Myrcella’s death, she cared less for her family, paying little attention to the suicide of her youngest son, Tommen.

2. Sansa Stark

Sansa was a young woman dazzled by the possibility of becoming queen when she was promised to marry King Joffrey, however, she ends up being emotionally tortured by him, which forced her to marry Tyrion Lannister.

Afterwards, she continues to struggle alongside the equally horrible Ramsay Bolton.

After all the suffering, Sansa becomes stronger, resolute and comes to understand her true role as leader of the North.

1. Daenerys Targaryen

