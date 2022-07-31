Game of Thrones: 10 Important Families that will Define the Jon Snow Spin-off Series

Fans are eagerly anticipating the prequel to Game Of Thrones known as House Of The Dragon, but with the confirmation that the franchise will continue with a Jon Snow spinoff, there are so many questions as to where the fictional universe might go next.

Although the state of Westeros was very different at the end of Game Of Thrones, there are still plenty of familiar houses left around, who will likely try to rise up and take a stake for themselves. Ultimately, while Jon Snow might start beyond the wall, it’s very likely that he could be integrated back into society and see the effect that these major houses are having on the realms.

House Stark

The Starks reclaimed the North at the end of Game Of Thrones. While Bran sits on the Iron Throne (or metaphorically sits on the throne since it was melted down), he no longer identifies as a Stark, but, rather, the Three-Eyed Raven. If fans discredit him, then it’s Sansa who now holds all the power of the household.

Separating themselves from the rest of the Kingdom, Winterfell is likely to become a powerhouse once more. Under the guidance of Sansa, who has been fashioned as the Queen in the North, Jon Snow is sure to see how quickly his home turf is going to change. How Winterfell supports the remaining wall is to be seen, but it’s likely that it will be prospering giving how loyal they are to each other.

House Lannister

Tyrion Lannister is the smartest of his house, which is perhaps why he managed to survive through the wars for the Iron Throne. Regardless of how he managed it, he is now Hand of the King and indeed the master of Casterly Rock, a title that had long alluded him.

The Lannisters were once a vicious household that ran roughshod over the kingdoms. Westeros is likely to see a new Lannister house, which is still mighty considering the role Tyrion plays on a larger scale, but perhaps not as feared as it once was.

House Reed

The Reeds traveled alongside Bran while he still identified as a Stark. They crossed the wall with him and although Jojen never made it out alive, Meera continues to guard the family name. Now that Bran is a worthy King, he will likely reward those to who he owes a great debt.

The Reeds were never a proud house and indeed were often made fun of. But with Westeros significantly changing, it’s plausible that their unique skills and loyalty allow their household to rise up the ranks. Meera herself could make an appearance in the royal court, which would also delight fans since she deserved a lot more recognition for helping to bring Bran back home.

House Baratheon

The Baratheon household seemingly died out with Robert, who was the king that took control before all chaos broke loose. However, he does have a remaining heir that’s found himself in the position to continue on the legacy of the name: Gendry.

Just like their fathers before them, Gendry and Jon Snow have formed a firm alliance alongside one another, which was forged in battle. Gendry will continue to represent the legacy of his household and will probably seek to rebuild it from what it once was. Bran will put his full support behind that, propping up the once mighty group.

House Greyjoy

The Greyjoys will likely also put in a bid for independence, now that Bran has demonstrated he’s willing to split up the kingdom. Yara Greyjoy is one of the characters that fans will hope to see return the most, and the Greyjoy household has come a long way since the early days of Game Of Thrones.

Through good or ill, the household has been associated with a number of candidates to become King or Queen and their worth has consequently risen dramatically. Reclaiming the seas as their own, the strength of the Greyjoys may just rise more than ever in the Jon Snow spinoff.

The Unsullied

The Unsullied were never an official household, but, over time, they have developed into a free unit that is now allowed to find their own land. They could continue to expand considering there are younger members who never went through the same training or experiences, and there’s always the chance to be adopted into the group.

They hold great power because of their military strength but are not trusted by the other houses, considering the role they played in the Targaryen conquering. With Jon Snow becoming a point of concern for the Unsullied, they could throw their political place around to get further justice for the murder of their Queen.

The Free Folk

The Free Folk, much like the Unsullied, have formed into their own house. Unofficially known as Wildlings, the idea of this group is that they once lived beyond the Wall, but are now settling down in the safety of conventional Westeros. They are loyal allies to Jon Snow in particular.

They appear to be destined to work alongside House Stark and will continue to remain in the North. The idea of being free in this sense is possibly quite attractive to most and the Free Folk could grow in number relatively quickly in the future as their way of life catches on.

House Targaryen

Many might assume that the Targaryens are all but extinct in Westeros, but that’s not true. In fact, if he so wishes, Jon Snow could continue with the Targaryen name, considering he is a descendent of the Dragon house. That might be an idea he contends with throughout his spinoff show.

The Targaryens could rise up again if Jon Snow was to defy the rules of the King and abandon his place in the Night’s Watch. Alternatively, it may well be that instead of the Targaryens, it’s the men that wear the black that band together under the single king and banner.

House Arryn

House Arryn has a complicated history in Game Of Thrones and is at the center of a particular mystery. Robin is now the leader of his house and might be able to bring it to some prominence if he has left the mistakes and petulance of his past behind.

He has a grand army at his disposal and the Eyrie is the safest location in all of Westeros. With Bran bringing him in as an ally to help secure the future of the kingdoms, it’s fairly obvious that they may continue to play a role, especially in their relationship with Sansa and the North.

House Tarly

The Tarly house was loyal to the throne and certainly had some wealth and respect across Westeros. The main line of the family has been killed off, but Sam still remains. He has rewritten the rules on holding a number of roles, from being a father, a maester, and a man of the Night’s Watch.

Sam continues to serve a role in Bran’s court and will always be a loyal friend to Jon Snow. As the house continues to grow in terms of its command, Sam will sit atop the Tarly banner and perhaps show the rest of the kingdom that there’s a new way to rule the modern world, through kindness and knowledge.