“Game of Thrones”: 10 characters who deserved a better ending, according to Reddit

Content Warning: There are videos in this article that may contain discussions/demonstrations of violence, death and blood. Following their discretion, viewers advise.

A prequel to “Game of Thrones” called “House of the Dragon” will be released in August this year. If in the first series the story was based on the Starks, then this time the audience will see the backstory of one of the legendary houses of this world — the Targaryens.

Since fans weren’t happy with how the original series ended, many are hoping that a prequel to this epic series will allow for a more satisfying ending. However, not only the ending of the series disappointed fans. Some Reddit fans were upset about how some of the characters met their end, and many of them had ideas about which ending would be more appropriate.

Grew up

Although Ros’ role in the series is not the central character, she was interesting and added depth to the world. Sex workers in King’s Landing and across the continent were a regular part of the show, but very few of them got much of the plot or even the name (much to the annoyance of viewers). Ros was one of the few exceptions where she turned out to be an emotional, intelligent character who intrigued the audience.

Reddit user mamblerbambler mentioned that “she was smart and kind, and she was deceived by both Varys and Littlefinger.” Ros may not have trusted the right people, but her interesting storyline suddenly ended with Joffrey’s cruel and useless tortures.

Mira Reed

Mira Reed went on a journey with her brother Jojen and Hodor to bring Bran Stark to the Three-Eyed Raven. By the time Bran evaded the Army of the Dead and became the Three-Eyed Raven, she was the last survivor who had to protect him when he returned to Winterfell.

However, when they got to his house, Bran no longer needed her and did not respond when she said she would return to her family. Reddit user acamas said: “She sacrificed her brother and, in a sense, her Brother, for the sake of [Three-Eyed] The Crow,” and then pointed out that Bran “abandoned her at the moment when he was safe in Winterfell.” Fans think Mira deserved more than just disappearing from the show for all her sacrifices. Perhaps they will mention her in the upcoming Jon Snow spin-off and provide fans with some updated information.

Dickon Tarly

While Lord Tarly was cruel to his son Sam, his youngest son Dickon seemed like a kind and enterprising young man who wanted to do the right thing. Viewers won’t see this young man before Daenerys executes him and his father, but some want him to be given a second chance.

Reddit user RTB116 said: “He was just a stupid young man trying to stay [dignified] with his father…” Many fans regretted that Sam was an outcast in his family, but they proved themselves to be honest people. If Daenerys had listened to Tyrion and given them time to think about their loyalty, Deacon’s storyline might have been a little more interesting.

Myrcella Baratheon

Myrcella was the only daughter of Jaime and Cersei, but she didn’t have a special plot. She spent most of her young life in the background of her family, and spent the rest of her life in a foreign country, far from home. When she died, it was clearly just a way to create another villain opposing the Lannisters.

Reddit user EssenceOfEspresso said: “She made Jamie go on a Dorne trip, but it was one of the worst plots in the series. She had to either get a real storyline, or she was never introduced.” After her death, it became clear that Myrcella was just here to give Cersei another reason to take revenge. As a princess, fans think she could add more to the story than a few scenes and a quick death.

Osha

Although Osha and a couple of other wildlings tried to hurt Bran earlier in the series, she eventually fixed it. When she lived in Winterfell, despite being a prisoner, she quickly fell in love with the Stark children and was determined to protect them when Theon Greyjoy threatened their safety.

It was disappointing to see Ramsay commit suicide so easily, which made Osha’s death one of the saddest deaths of minor characters. Reddit user RubyRedRainbow agreed that Osha deserves better, saying, “Ramsey deserved what Sansa, John and these dogs gave him.” She was such a fierce defender of Bran and Rickon Stark that it was unfair to see her die so easily.

Drogo

Daenerys Targaryen would have a very different storyline if her husband had lived longer. While her fight for the throne was quite an interesting storyline, some fans believe that Drogo would have been an intriguing character if he had lasted a little longer.

One of the reasons fans thought his death was undeserved was that he simply died due to an infection. RubyRedRainbow agreed, saying he “definitely died too soon. And he should have died in battle, not from a small wound that got infected.” Many Reddit users believe that Drogo could have offered some interesting scenarios if he hadn’t died so early.