Game of Survival Shared from Windbound Survival Game

A gameplay video has been released by the developer studio for Windboud, one of the games to be released this summer. This 20-minute gameplay video also provides some hints about the game.

The survival game Windbound, developed by 5 Lives Studios and released by Deep Silver for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch consoles, will meet with players on August 28.

The publisher studio shared a 20-minute gameplay video from the game. In the gameplay video, co-founder and animator of 5 Lives Studios, Mitch Clifford, introduces some parts of the first two islands in the game.

Windbound gameplay video

Players will be able to learn some tips about hunting, craft and sailing, as well as some information about the mysterious towers in the game. According to the developers, the islands tell stories about their origins as well as being alive with magic and magic. In addition, every structure revealed by Kara gives clues about his past.

As we said above, Windbound, a survival game, has nomadic hunting and reconnaissance features. The game also includes private boat building and an impressive sailing experience. It offers an endless ‘rouge-like’ replayability with its methodological world, dynamic wildlife and modular boat construction.

Windbound system requirements

Minimum:

Operating system: Windows 10/7/8 / 8.1 / Vista – 64 bit

Processor: 2.4 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or equivalent

RAM: 4GB

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4600, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 630, Radeon HD 5670

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 4 GB

Suggested:

Operating system: Windows 10/7/8 / 8.1 / Vista – 64 bit

Processor: 2.66 GHz Intel Core i7

RAM: 6 GB

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 5200, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750, Radeon HD 7800

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 4 GB



