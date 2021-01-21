Game inspired by Buried in Ice: Enigma of Another World

Those who like some good scares while having fun will have a new experience soon, as the independent producer Liquid Engine Development announced the production of Buried in Ice, a game inspired by the film The Enigma of Another World.

Classified by the producer as a mix between RPG and survival horror, the game invites the player to explore an American base in Antarctica while living and cooperating with his colleagues. However, the protagonist has been accused of killing other people and sabotaging the location, but apparently there is a greater force causing all of these problems.

Take a look at some of the game’s elements in the trailer below:

Despite not yet having a set release date, Buried in Ice will be available for PC and platforms to be announced.