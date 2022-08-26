Game Freak Confirms When Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Development Started

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the last main games of the beloved Pokemon franchise. Apart from the fact that Scarlet and Violet provide players with the usual Pokemon game features, including catching, training and fighting pocket monsters, they also promise a number of additional features. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring an open world to the core games for the first time and allow players to travel through this open world together in a four-player cooperative. Due to the fact that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are ambitious games, some wonder if Game Freak has spent enough time to fulfill everything it promised.

In a recent talk held during the Computer Entertainment Developers Conference, or CEDEC, Pokemon Game Freak developer openly talked about how he created assets for each game in the franchise. From Red and Blue to the latest games in the Game Freak series, he described in detail how he used various effects to improve the graphics of Pokemon games in each generation. It also turned out how much time Game Freak usually spends working on an entry in the Pokemon franchise.

It was confirmed that work on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet began simultaneously with the completion of work on Pokemon Sword and Shield. Considering that the eighth generation of Pokemon games was released at the end of 2019, it can be assumed that work on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been going on since then, giving Game Freak almost three years to complete the ninth generation. It seems that three years is considered the optimal amount of time that Game Freak spends creating Pokemon games, since work on Pokemon Legends: Arceus reportedly also took the same amount of time.

In the same CEDEC report, it was said that Game Freak began work on the successful Pokemon Legends: Arceus game even before the release of Sword and Shield, in the fall of 2018. Considering that Legends: Arceus was released in early 2022, again, this means that the development took about 3 years. It seems that the style of Pokemon Legends: Arceus will affect Scarlet and Violet, given that the former laid the foundation for the open world of the latter with its large areas for players to explore.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are scheduled for release in November 2022, and as that date approaches, Game Freak and Nintendo are revealing more details about the game. The latest information came at the end of the Pokemon World Championship, where a new legend for Scarlet and Violet was revealed.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.