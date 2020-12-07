Game Fans Revive Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer In GTA 5

A group of Cyberpunk 2077 fans revived the official trailer for the game in GTA 5. Although the trailer lags behind the original in terms of graphics quality, it can be said to be successful as a fiction.

Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most talked about games of recent years, will meet with gamers in three days unless there is a delay – again. But Cyberpunk fans seem to have begun creating their own Cyberpunk 2077, as the fudge CD Projekt Red has delayed the project many times before.

A group of Cyberpunk fans recreated the game’s official trailer in GTA V. It is obvious that the 7-year-old GTA V does not offer advanced graphics as much as Cyberpunk 2077, a new generation game, but it is still possible to say that many details in the Cyberpunk 2077 video are included in this fan-made promotional video.

Cyberpunk 2077 will meet players on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms as of December 10. So at least it is planned to be so. Considering that the game has been postponed 3 times this year alone, we can guess that a new postponement will make the players angry, but not surprised. By the way, if you still haven’t pre-ordered Cyberpunk 2077 and are curious about the game, you can click here to Steam, click here to PlayStation Store, and click here to access the Microsoft Store page.

Cyberpunk 2077 real promotional video

Cyberpunk 2077’s fan-made teaser in GTA V



