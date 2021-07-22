Game Canceled Superman: Man of Steel Reappears In New Videos

Superman: Man of Steel: In the competitive gaming market, we have titles constantly being started and unfortunately canceled before they have a chance to hit the market. One of the stories that draws the most attention on the subject is Superman: Man of Steel. To remind you of the game that never was, we now have new videos of the prototype showing its gameplay.

In the video above we can see an excerpt from the fight against boss Doomsday, showing a QTE system. Below, we have something that better shows what Man of Steel’s actual gameplay would be like, including a very interesting environment destruction system:

Of course the graphics won’t impress. We’re looking at an as-yet-unrefined prototype of a game being developed for the PS3 and Xbox 360. The video shows how it would try to transport some elements that we see in animations and movies, when a super powerful character gets punched and is thrown, tearing apart building and its path and destroying objects where it lands.

You can also see a mechanic of crossing buildings pushing your opponent to deal damage. This look would communicate very well with what was shown years later in the movie of the same name as the game – Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel.

Man of Steel was under development by the Factor 5 studio and many attribute the developer’s demise to the game’s cancellation. For those who want to delve into the story, the Did You Know Gaming channel has a very complete video on the subject.