Game Boy that survived the Gulf War still works

There is no doubt that Nintendo is the queen of portable consoles, but who knew that one of them would withstand even a bombing. You may have even heard of the famous Game Boy that survived an attack in the middle of the Gulf War, but did you know that it still works?

The laptop belonging to former soldier Stephan Scoggins was in one of the tents attacked in the war from 1990 to 1991. Fortunately, Scoggins was unhurt, but he was devastated to find his Game Boy practically all burnt and melted

The indestructible Game Boy

With some hope in his heart, the soldier contacted Nintendo to see if it was possible to repair the laptop or at least receive a new one as a replacement.

With the Game Boy in hand, Nintendo officials were impressed that parts of it were still partially intact, despite the visible damage to the carcass. The conclusion is that the buttons did not work and that the motherboard was well exposed.

But that didn’t stop Nintendo from trying something unusual: inserting a Tetris cartridge, one of the Game Boy’s best-selling games, and seeing what happened. To everyone’s surprise, not only was it possible to turn on the console, but the game ran quite well.

Of course, without the buttons working, it was never possible to throw anything at it again. Even so, only partially functioning after being bombed in the Gulf War was already quite impressive.

In the end, Stephan got a new Game Boy and Nintendo took the old one. In fact, you can see it yourself if you go to the official Nintendo store in New York. The laptop has been exposed behind a window for years with a small note mentioning that, in fact, it still works.

With so many current consoles giving trouble on launch day, it wouldn't be a bad thing to see that kind of durability again, don't you think?




