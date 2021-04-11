Game Boy Color’s original Shantae coming to Switch this month

Game Boy Color’s: WayForward already anticipated its launch with a collector’s edition last year, but now confirms its distribution in the eShop as of April 22.The circle is closing and, following the release of Risky’s Revenge, Pirate’s Curse, Half-Genie Hero and The Seven Sirens, WayForward will complete the Shantae saga on Switch with a re-release of the original Game Boy Color installment. It was news that was expected, since September last year they prepared a physical edition in conjunction with Limited Run Games, but from April 22, any user of the Nintendo hybrid will also be able to download it from the eShop.

The origin of an indie heroine

With the arrival of Shantae this month, not only is the saga complete, it also commemorates the beginnings of one of the first indie icons. Released in the summer of 2002 and released only for the American market – Europe would have to wait for the 2013 relaunch on Nintendo 3DS – the game was the personal bet of WayForward, a small studio that was then dedicated to creating third-party license titles for charge. With Shantae they were able to display all their talent and creativity, creating graphics and animations that were among the most advanced of the laptop and a nice premise from the hand of Shantae herself, a semi-genius who explored a wide world with a day-night cycle. He hit enemies with his ponytail and danced to transform into different animals.

Seeing its potential, Capcom decided to take over the distribution in America, although the launch was delayed and arrived with Game Boy Advance already in stores (in fact, WayForward implemented a brightness increase and some extras for those who played it in the new laptop). This delay and the limited circulation made Shantae go largely unnoticed, although history did not forget it and over time it began to achieve a cult status both among players and among independent developers who saw in WayForward an inspiration to create their own games. The Jake Kaufman (Shovel Knight) soundtrack was also particularly celebrated, and as soon as DSiWare allowed self-publishing, the saga was picked up with more success. The rest, as they say, is history.