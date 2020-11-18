Game Awards: Game of the Year nominations

Hades and The Last of Us Part II lead the number of nominations in the various categories. Half-Life: Alyx is out of contention.

Next December 10 will be held The Game Awards gala, one of the most notorious events on the calendar for video game lovers. The annual event brings together the entire industry in a show that combines announcements about future titles, musical performances and awards to the most prominent names of the year in different categories. The awards are delivered through the votes cast by dozens of specialized media around the world (including Meristation), as part of an international jury that also chooses the nominees for the different categories that we can find below.

Among the details that we find in this preliminary list is the clear leadership in terms of number of nominations of two games in particular: The Last of Us Part II and Hades, which confirm its status as two of the most important games of 2020. It also stands out an absence: Half-Life: Alyx as a nominee for best game of the year, after reaping some of the best scores this year in different analyzes (including a 10 in this house). In any case, these would be the candidates some of the most prominent categories:

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Best Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)

Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)

Hades (Greg Kasavin)

The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

Best Artistic Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Best Soundtrack

DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki) Hades (Darren Korb)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)

The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)

Best Audio Design

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Best performance

Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales



