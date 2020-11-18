Game Awards 2020: Can view the announcements online

The most important annual gala in the video game sector will be held this 2020 in three venues: London, Tokyo and Los Angeles. We know all the details.

The most popular and relevant awards gala in the video game world is getting closer and closer. December is the quintessential month of The Game Awards and 2020 could not be less, despite the extraordinary circumstances in which we find ourselves under COVID-19. The first change is that the gala will be online, while the second and most important is in the venues, in the plural, since London, Tokyo and Los Angeles will be the connected territories to publicize the GOTY, the Game of the Year ; Game of the Year 2020. It’s time to meet the nominees.

Nominees for The Game Awards 2020: time and how to watch the presentation online

Before December 10, the day on which the awards gala will be held, you must first meet the nominees of each category, which are not few, precisely. It will be this Wednesday, November 18 at 18:30 (CET), the day before the premiere of PS5 in Spain and the rest of Europe, when the team led by Geoff Keighley tunes in on YouTube to reveal which are the games candidates for Game of the Year 2020 as well as in the rest of specific categories, since we will have nominees for specific genres, direction and other tasks directly related to the development of video games. You can follow him here below directly.

In total, there will be 6 video games candidates for the Game of the Year (GOTY) award, but it will not be until the afternoon of this Wednesday when we know those names. Works like Ori and the Will of the Wisps, The Last of Us Part 2, Half-Life Alyx, Hades, Demon’s Souls, Microsoft Flight Simulator or Animal Crossing: New Horizons are currently those that hold a better rating on the Metacritic portal.

The nominees for each category are chosen through a jury of more than 95 media from around the world, including MeriStation, influencers and personalities selected by the organization. In this link there is more information about the voting policy of TGA.

The games that are candidates or eligible for nominations for The Game Awards 2020 are those that have been published in stores before November 20; thus, titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 or Immortals Fenyx Rising, both scheduled for December, are left out of the vote this year. Not so for next year.



