Game Awards 2020: 6 nominations for winner of the year

The Last of Us Part 2, DOOM Eternal, Hades, Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are the candidates.

The 2020 Game Awards gala will crown the best video game of the year tonight, several of the products that have kept us at the helm in a particularly tough year, given the coronavirus crisis. As every year, the title that wins will have been voted by both the public (10% of the assessment) and by the jury, made up of media from different countries (90% remaining). And who are this year’s nominees? Nothing more and nothing less than six candidates: The Last of Us Part 2, Hades, Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake and DOOM Eternal.

As in all the list of nominees there is always some notable absence. In this case, Half-Life: Alyx, who received a 10 in this house, has not been one of the selected titles. Cyberpunk 2077 is not present either, but in this case because it did not arrive in time for the nominations.

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog, PlayStation Studios)

The Naughty Dog video game went on sale in the summer and caused some controversy over the structure of its story. Without getting into unnecessary spoils, the work of the creators of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End tells a story of hatred and revenge, embodied in the character of Ellie. The girl we met in the first installment has become a woman, who after the harsh experiences life has brought her continues to seek her place in a world of death and violence. The North American studio has enhanced the gameplay with improvements in the stealth and action mechanics, in addition to offering a bigger and richer world.

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Wanted for years, waited for as long, Square Enix finally made up his mind to tackle the difficult task of revamping its most important game. Final Fantasy VII Remake is a reimagining of the original product, which means that the adventure starring Cloud, Tifa, Aeris, Barret and company has undergone changes at all levels. Not only does it introduce a more action-focused battle system, it also revamps the plot, which follows the basics, but introduces quite a few changes. In addition, the Japanese company has conceived it as a video game with several installments, so that they will launch new sequels. Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 is already in development, but there are no more details about it yet.

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch, PlayStation Studios)

After developing several installments of the InFamous series, Sucker Punch wanted to work on a new intellectual property. As in many other cases, there came a point where they had to opt for a project, since they also had a fantasy video game underway. Finally they opted for Ghost of Tsuhima, an open world video game set in feudal Japan in which we play Jin Sakai, an ancient samurai. However, the Mongol invasion of Tsushima Island causes the character to betray the bushido code to end up as a ghost. Only then can he save his people from total destruction. The title, available exclusively for PS4, has an improved version on Sony’s next-generation console.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Just when Animal Crossing: New Horizons went on sale, different governments began to take action to prevent the coronavirus epidemic from spreading throughout the world and their territories. Thus, many players went through confinement with Animal Crossing: New Horizons on their Nintendo Switch. The game invites us to settle on a desert island, where we can build the town and interact with other characters who will accompany us on the journey. As if that weren’t enough, thanks to Nintendo Switch Online we can visit the islands of other players. The Kyoto people have conceived this game as a long-term product, so it has free updates that are distributed in each of the seasons of the year. Hell to shot.

The demons have returned. The world is hell again, so only one character can end this reign of terror. Id Software takes the foundations of DOOM (2016) to offer a frenzied and brutal shooter, full of enemies to shoot. The platform element has been strengthened, as well as the challenge of killing enemies as if it were a dance, with its rhythm and music.

DOOM Eternal

has just received a version for the new generation of consoles, while Nintendo Switch users can finally play the adaptation made by Panic Button. The first part of the expansion has already been released, so there is still DOOM Eternal for a while.

Hades (Supergiant Games)

In the midst of a high-budget colossus, the indie game from Supergiant Games has sneaked into the GOTY nominations at The Game Awards 2020. This roguelike award-winning from the creators of Bastion and Pyre takes us to mythological Greece to explore dungeons and battle against all kinds of creatures for countless hours. The usual elements of the genre are present, that is, a high difficulty and a system of elements that are generated in a procedural way. However, Hades stands out for its great combat system, its history and the quality of its designs, soundtrack, etc. Without a doubt, a video game that cannot be missing from any collection.



