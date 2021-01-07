GAME announces a microsite to reserve new stock

The store does not offer information on when there will be more stock, but they have detailed what the whole process will be like.

Nothing has changed in these first bars of 2021: PS5 is still sold out in all stores. However, new stock is expected as the weeks progress, so GAME has prepared with the announcement of a microsite, which will start operating from January 8 at 00:00 (Spanish peninsular time). ). It is a system with which they will try to organize the entire reservation process in a more efficient way.

The chain of stores has revealed this novelty through social networks: “Starting tonight at 00:00, you will be able to access our MICROSITE to have access to new future PS5 reservations”, they have written. GAME asks those interested to carefully read the question and answer page they have enabled, while indicating that people who have already reserved their console in advance will receive their unit as a priority.

How to sign up to qualify for the reservation

To use this option, you must be a GAME member and have not previously purchased the console, since the store’s priority is for the machine to “reach as many partners as possible.” In other words, the purchase has been restricted to one unit per person.

First of all, you must click on the link that will be made public on all official channels from 00:01 in the morning on January 8.

By clicking, you will access a landing where you can register to access the new PS5 reservations in progressive order. Click on “I WANT TO SIGN UP!”.

Next, the system will ask you to log in to GAME.es through a pop-up window. They recommend logging in and having the password saved in the browser before the process is launched in order to speed it up.

Once you have logged in, your email will be added automatically and you will have to click on “SEND”.

It is essential to confirm that email. “That email should not be delayed 48 hours, but if after that time you have not received it, we recommend that you wait at least 72 hours since it is an article in high demand.”

In the confirmation email you will have a “YES, I WANT TO SIGN UP” button. Once you press it you will be registered in order to access the new PS5 reservations.

PS5 went on sale on November 19 in Spain. Although there have been new reservations, the number of units has been very limited.