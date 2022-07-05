Gambit’s Death is the Key to Unlocking Rogue’s Impressive Power

Attention: spoilers for Knights of X #3 and X-Men #12 are ahead!

While Rogue ends her stay in the X-Men in favor of new adventures, her husband and fellow mutant hero Gambit has been killed in Another world. It wouldn’t be a problem if Remy was killed somewhere else, but the mystical nature of the Otherworld is the only exception to the X-Men’s ability to resurrect fallen heroes. And when Rogue finds out that Remy is dead, fans will most likely see her powers released like never before.

X-Men #12 by Jerry Duggan, Pepe Larraz, Marta Gracia, and Clayton Coles serves as the latest installment for the first version of the Krakoan X-Men squad. Among the heroes who are going to leave the team is Rogue. In particular, Rogue states: “Now my fate lies elsewhere. Irene is in a fit, saying that only I can prevent “mutants coming through the gate and never coming back” or something like that.” In the same week, Knights of X #3 was released by Tiny Howard, Bob Quinn, Eric Arsiniega and Ariana Maher. In it, Gambit sacrifices his life in front of his entire team, fighting off Merlin. Gambit did use Saturninus’ Death Tarot card, so there may be some magical evil here. However, in its current form, the Gambit died in Another world, which means that it can no longer be returned.

Given the likelihood that the prophecy of Fate refers to a teleportation gate to Another world, fans would reasonably expect Rogue to soon contact the Knights of X, who descended from her former team Excalibur. Merlin, Morgana, and everyone else in the Otherworld who benefits from Gambit’s death must watch Anna-Marie’s back. Her mutant ability to copy and mix other people’s powers, combined with the magical enhancements that the Other World bestows on mutant gifts, already make her a formidable threat, but this is only the tip of the iceberg. This is because Rogue still constantly possesses the powers of Wonder Man, which she has yet to use to the full. That could change if Gambit’s death inspires Rogue to leave her limitations behind.

Working with the Avengers Unity Squad, Rogue completely absorbed Wonder Man. Although Simon Williams has since returned to a full-fledged personality, Rogue still retains his abilities. This gives her superhuman strength, stamina, speed, flight, agility and reflexes, as well as manipulation of ion energy in the form of solid energy projections and power explosions from the hands and eyes. Rogue doesn’t usually use Wonder Man’s full set of abilities, but her husband’s death may be enough to encourage her to change that.

If Rogue unleashes the full power of her Wonder Man abilities to avenge Gambit’s murder, the results will be truly devastating for her enemies. It would be like confronting a rage-blinded Superman. For the sake of the Otherworld’s survival, we hope Gambit’s death was part of some larger scheme that will come to light before Rogue’s rage breaks out.