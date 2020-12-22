Gambito da Rainha: chess player analyzing Netflix series

Recently, Netflix invited Juliana Terao, the best chess player in Brazil, to analyze some important facts presented in O Gambito da Rainha, her most successful miniseries so far.

The initiative aims to further promote the production, which has seven episodes – all of them have been available on the streaming platform since October 23.

Juliana Terao claims to have started to be interested in chess games when she was only 6 years old, reinforcing that it is possible that child prodigies can beat great competitors. She also highlights big names in the sport that started to develop very early in practice.

In addition to these details, the chess player states that, although many professional players are very connected to mathematics, there are also artists. “Chess can also be used in a pedagogical way at school,” she explained. For her, in addition to a lot of technique, it is also necessary to study tactics and practice a lot.

Check out the full video:

The Queen’s Gambito was based on a novel of the same name written by Walter Trevis, which was released in 1983.

The plot is carried out by Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays Beth Harmon, who since childhood was interested in board games, especially chess. However, with the passing of the episodes, we see that her genius had a very high price. Several problems occurred to him over the years of success.

In addition to Taylor-Joy, the cast also has Bill Camp, Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram and Harry Melling.

Juliana Terao also commented on the great simultaneous matches seen in the series and, together with the narrator, the audience discovers several interesting data about famous players and matches that lasted up to 25 hours.

She also highlighted the importance of female protagonism seen in the Netflix miniseries. “When bringing a woman as a protagonist, showing how she was a great champion among so many men, it is cool and can inspire other girls who want to grow in the sport,” she added.



