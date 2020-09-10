Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne edition broke the record!

The Galaxy Z Fold2 model was criticized by many people for its pricing policy. Although the Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne edition was released at about 2 times the price, it surprised by the number of pre-orders in South Korea.

Galaxy Z Fold2 surprised by Thom Browne edition pre-order number

The popularity of foldable phone models is increasing day by day. Adding a new model to its foldable phone family, Samsung was criticized for its $ 1,999 price tag.

The model, which will be sold with Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3 and Thom Browne signature cases, was met with great interest. It was noteworthy that although it has a price tag of $ 3,300, the company in South Korea received approximately 230,000 pre-orders.

Despite the high price, the company, which broke the record with 230,000 pre-orders, will not be able to please all its users.

Planning to produce only 5,000 units, Samsung announced that it will reserve 1,000 for South Korea. The fact that a limited number of people will buy the model, which will go on sale on September 25, caused some reactions from some users.

It is among the rumors that Samsung plans to sell a total of 500,000 Galaxy Fold2 this year, to increase this number to 800,000.



