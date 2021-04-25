Galaxy Z Fold Tab: Foldable Tablet Move From Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold Tab features leaked. Coming up with Z series foldable phones, Samsung came up with a new leak. Allegedly, the company continues to work for the foldable tablet called Galaxy Z Fold Tab.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab features leaked

It turned out that Samsung recently applied to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for the Galaxy Z Fold Tab.

The Galaxy Z Fold Tab model, which is thought to be introduced with the Galaxy S22 family, will appear with a thinner glass.

Galaxy Z Fold Tab, which will have 2 hinges, will be released in 2022, according to rumors. It is thought to be introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 at the 2021 Unpacked event.

Galaxy Z Fold Tab, which is expected to use Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) technology, will also have S Pen support. The Samsung Galaxy Tab series, which is among the most successful Android tablet models, will become more useful with foldable.