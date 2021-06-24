Galaxy Z Fold S Pen Support Verification Has Arrived

Galaxy Z Fold 3, one of Samsung’s new foldable screen phones, will most likely become official in August. A document submitted to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for the smartphone makes it possible to see important details about the Galaxy Z Fold 3

In the FCC records, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 appears with the model number SM-F926U. The logs show the phone’s connectivity features. Here, the information that the phone has Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology stands out.

UWB support is also available on the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21 series. It also seems like a logical choice for Samsung to bring this support to more phones. UWB technology is also available in location detection devices such as Apple AirTag and Samsung SmartTag Plus.

FCC records confirm another feature about the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The foldable screen phone was also expected to support Samsung’s pen called S Pen. Thanks to the FCC records, it seems that this expectation will come true. Samsung, which will not release the Note 21, has taken the first step in moving the S Pen out of the Note family by offering S Pen support in the S21 Ultra model.

According to rumors, Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. A 4275 mAh battery will give the phone the energy it needs. Galaxy Z Fold 3 On the back of the Z Fold 3, it is expected to have a camera system similar to that of the S21 and S21 Plus.