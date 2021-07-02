Galaxy Z Fold 3 Tested With Snapdragon 888

Galaxy Z Fold 3 will most likely become official in August. Although there is no official statement from the South Korean company yet, new leaks continue to be added to the phone-related leaks. Finally, thanks to the Geekbench benchmark test, it was possible to see important details about the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The US version of the foldable screen phone, SM-F926U, passed the test of Geekbench with its model number. Features such as the Android 11 operating system, 12 GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor are seen on the results page of the test.

The test result does not give any other details about the phone. However, the records of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) allowed to see features such as S Pen support, 5G connectivity and NFC.

A 4275 mAh battery will provide the smartphone with the energy it needs through the USB-C port. The phone will have a 6.23-inch cover display and a 7.55-inch internal display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with a total of five cameras. Three rear cameras with a 12-megapixel resolution, a 16-megapixel front camera and a 10-megapixel camera on the cover screen will be waiting for users in Galaxy Z Fold 3.