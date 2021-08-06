Galaxy Z Fold 3: See Full Folding Specs

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 folding smartphone is one of the most anticipated models at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. With just a few days to go before the conference, the model had the complete list of technical specifications released by the Winfuture website.

The information confirms much of the previous leaks, including that the device will be top of the line and will feature two front cameras, one under the screen and the other activated when the device is closed. In addition, the cell phone will even have three color variants, depending on the leaks.

Operating system: Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)

Screen: 7.6″ Dynamic AMOLED open (2208 x 1768 pixels) and 6.2″ Super AMOLED (2260 x 832 pixels) closed

Processor: Snapdragon 888

GPU: Kryo 680

RAM: 12 GB LPDDR5

Internal storage: 256GB or 512GB

Rear cameras: 12 MP (main sensor), 12 MP (ultra-wide) and 12 MP (zoom)

Front cameras: 4 MP (under screen) and 10 MP

Battery: 4400 mAh

Chips: 2x nano SIM and eSIM

Connectivity: 4G (LTE), 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN, NFC and USB-C

Measures: 15.8 x 1.28 x 0.64 cm (open); 15.8 x 6.7 x 1.44 cm (closed)

Weight: 271 g

Colors: Phantom Green (green), Phantom Black (black) and Phantom Silver (silver)