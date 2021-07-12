Galaxy Z Fold 3 Release Got Approval From China

Galaxy Z Fold 3 release has been approved by China. Galaxy Z Fold 3, one of Samsung’s new foldable phones, will be officially unveiled on August 11. China was the last country to approve the phone, which received an exit certificate in different countries.

The phone, which is seen with the model number SM-F9260 in the records of TENAA, the certification body of China, is 6.4 mm. It is remarkable that it is thinner than its predecessor with its thickness. With the improved hinge, the air gap between the two sides is reduced, making it possible to thin the phone both when folded and fully opened.

128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4 mm when folded. The phone, which is in size, covers almost the same area as the Z Fold 2. This means that there is no change in battery capacity and screen size.

TENAA records also confirm the 6.2-inch cover screen, 4500mAh battery and Android 11 operating system.

The front camera placed inside the screen stands out among the most important innovations of the phone. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12 GB of RAM and an ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus are also among the remarkable features.

Z Flip 3, another foldable screen phone expected to be introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, was also seen in TENAA’s records with the model number SM-F7110.