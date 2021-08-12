Galaxy Z Fold 3: Old S Pen Models Can Damage Screen

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be Samsung’s first foldable smartphone to support the S Pen. However, users will not be able to use the old Stylus pen models on the screen of the new device.

Although the phone has a protective film that offers 80% more durability than its predecessor, the normal S Pen can damage the screen. Therefore, the manufacturer recommends the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro versions — special accessories with softer tips.

According to the brand, the new Stylus stylus models have a retractable mechanism that prevents permanent damage when pressure is applied to the Galaxy Z Fold 3′s screen. However, users will need to purchase the accessories separately.

In the United States, the S Pen Fold Edition without cover costs $49.99 — about $260.99 in direct conversion. Meanwhile, the value of the S Pen Pro with built-in Bluetooth is US$99.99 (R$522).

Although the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has the high value, Samsung should not include the special stylus in the box of base models. In the American market, buyers of the Note Pack version should only receive the cover to store the accessory.