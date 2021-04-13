Galaxy Z Fold 3: new claim for its features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, foldable screen phone, is among the phones expected to be introduced in the second half of the year. However, rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 are already circulating in high intensity. The newest of these is about the battery capacity of the phone.

According to reports in South Korean media, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with a lower capacity battery compared to its predecessor. The 4380 mAh battery will give the phone the energy it needs. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 carries a 4500 mAh battery. It is worth noting that the battery capacity of the Z Fold 3 is the same as that of the original Galaxy Fold.

The battery of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to be supplied by Samsung SDI. It is stated that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 in the clamshell format will also be produced by Samsung SDI. It seems likely that the two phones will be introduced together in July.

In the news of The Elec site, it is also stated that in parallel with the decrease in battery capacity, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be a smaller device compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in terms of size and weight. The main screen size is expected to decrease from 7.6 inches to 7.5 inches, while the 6.2-inch cover screen will remain the same. It is also among the rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that Samsung will implement the “zero frame” design.