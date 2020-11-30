Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not suffer price increase, reveals leak

If Apple had placed the prices of its smartphones at a level never seen in history after the iPhone X’s price was over $ 999, Samsung proved that the price could be even higher with foldable smartphones.

With the first Galaxy Fold not less than $ 1,999 at launch in the United States, the second generation launched on the international market with no change in price, and the third version apparently should keep the same value in the US.

The information comes from the leaker Mauri QHD, who posted on Twitter that the Z Fold 3 will have the same price as the current model Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Therefore, Samsung’s top quality foldable smartphone will continue to appeal to a highly specific audience, but the company is expected to roll out new, simpler versions over the next few months to popularize foldable screen technology and get more people to join the company. Imagine you want to be the future of smartphones as we know it.

Although there is not very good information about the Z Fold 3, the smartphone is expected to be presented with a design similar to the current design in the second half of 2021, but improvements in all areas: cameras, screens, hinges, resistance and hopefully a panel more durable curved.

There are rumors that the foldable smartphone (or Z Fold S) may already use an integrated S Pen, and it further joins the Galaxy Note line with the foldable smartphone aimed at carrying the public interested in the stylus.

Either way, no more details will emerge that reveal the basics of Samsung’s next-generation foldable smartphones in the coming months.



