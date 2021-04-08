Galaxy Z Fold 3 may arrive with smaller external screen

Galaxy Z Fold 3 may disappoint Samsung fans who are waiting for the foldable phone. According to details obtained by Sam Mobile, the smartphone can arrive with an external screen smaller than its predecessor.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 2 arrived with an external 6.2-inch display, the new phone in the line can be launched with an extra screen similar to the first smartphone in the series. That is, the Z Fold 3 can have a 5.4 inch panel to be used when the device is closed.

The external screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is supposed to be made with Super AMOLED technology and will bring a 25: 9 aspect ratio, with a resolution of 2,260 x 816 pixels. Some sources also point out that the extra display can reach a frequency of 120 Hz.

Support for S Pen?

The new rumor also points out that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature a 7.7-inch main display, which can be used when the phone is open. The novelty also does not mark a major advance for the new cell phone, since the previous model of the line has flexible screen of 7.6 inches.

The big news of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be the support for S Pen, the pen famous for accompanying the Note line. The accessory already works with the Galaxy S21 Ultra and, it seems, will also arrive in the family of folding devices of the South Korean brand.

Sam Mobile estimates that the reason for the Z Fold 3 not to bring major upgrades would be the arrival of support for S Pen. So far, however, Samsung has not commented on the matter or given any clues as to when the next foldable phone will be launched.