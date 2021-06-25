Galaxy Z Fold 3: Certification Confirms Foldable Supports S Pen

Galaxy Z Fold 3: The certification of the North American model of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 folding smartphone brought new information regarding the technical specifications of the next cell phone in this format to be launched by Samsung. Who gained access to the files was the MySmartPrice website.

In the documentation, it is said that it supports the use of the S Pen, the pen most popularly used in Galaxy Note models that allows drawings, annotations and navigation via touch on the display. If the information is confirmed, it will be the first folding of the brand with this feature.

On the other hand, there is no indication that the S Pen will be present in the box or that there is a specific space in the body of the device to store or connect the pen — something that already happens with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. In this case, a silicone case with a pen holder was released separately.

The documents also reveal that the device will have 9W Qi wireless charging and the possibility of wireless reverse charging, transferring energy to other devices. 5G connectivity (sub-6Hz and mmWave standard), 4G LTE, CDMA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC and ultra-wideband (UWB) are also confirmed.

Almost there

The device has been approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the equivalent of our Anatel, which means that its sale is authorized in the United States. With the announcement coming closer, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also an increasingly frequent target of rumors and speculation, as is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 version.

Just in the last few weeks, information has circulated about a variant exclusive to China, a layout with two front cameras and an external screen slightly smaller than the previous model.