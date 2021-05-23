Galaxy Z Fold 3 Can Arrive Without Physical Buttons, Patent Suggests

Galaxy Z Fold 3: This Friday (21), the 91mobiles website revealed an interesting patent application filed by Samsung at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The documents present a folding device very similar to those found in the Galaxy Fold line and describe a touch side button design, without mechanical components.

According to the website, the device described in the documents may actually be the Galaxy Z Fold 3, given that the device has already appeared in several rumors and is supposedly expected for the month of August.

The patent description justifies that the technology would avoid possible problems in the folding mechanism of the cell phone, which could be caused by pressing the traditional physical buttons.

As the patent suggests, the user would be able to control the device through touch and gesture, with either the “open” or “closed” device. Thus, if implemented, Samsung would be promoting more freedom of use and comfort to the consumer by adopting the side touch buttons.

In this context, the novelty could also appear on other folding devices from South Korea, such as the Galaxy Z Flip. On the other hand, as it is a patent, it is worth waiting for Samsung’s official announcement before creating any expectations, since the registration of the document may have been made only for the protection of intellectual property and, thus, it may not be implemented in final version of the cell phone.