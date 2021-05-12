Galaxy Z Fold 3: Camera Cpecifications Appearing On Leak

Galaxy Z Fold 3: Last Monday (10), Samsung’s expert on leaks, FrontTron, published possible details of the set of cameras of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 in his Twitter account. According to the rumor, the new top of the line of the South Korean will have a configuration of sensors very similar to its predecessor, presenting enough versatility of use.

The biggest highlight of the rumor, however, is the device’s internal front camera, which is supposed to be housed below the display and will have an invisible design. According to FrontTron, the sensor adopted for this feature is Sony’s IMXx71, with 16 MP resolution and 1 µm pixels.

And don’t stop there: the Galaxy Fold Z 3 may still have another front camera, which in turn must be located on the external display on the device in a more traditional “hole” format. The sensor chosen for this feature is also from Sony, called IMX374, with 10 MP resolution and 1.22 µm pixels, as detailed by FrontTron.

For the set of rear cameras, there are not many details or news revealed. Supposedly, the configuration will be in the form of a trio of 12 MP sensors, composed of open angle, ultra open and telescopic angle, limited with a 3X optical approach.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 settings

To meet the expected performance of a top of the line, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 must feature a powerful Snapdragon 888 as a processor, powered by a 4400 mAh battery with support for charging 25W. Its presentation is due to the two displays of 6.2 “and 7.5”, the latter being foldable and both with 120 Hz refresh rate.

In addition, according to rumors, the device must have some level of protection against water and dust. Possibly, it will also have support for S Pen, but it should not have a dedicated shelter as in the case of Galaxy Note.

Still unofficially announced, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected for next August.