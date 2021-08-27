Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3: The Pair’s Pre-Sale Has Already Surpassed S21

Manufacturer Samsung seems to have reached the goal of starting the popularization of foldable smartphones in the market. This was identified at least in the pre-order of its latest models in the category, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

According to a Bloomberg reporter, the booking of both models in the first week of registrations in South Korea has surpassed the company’s recent launches, reaching almost double the mark compared to the Galaxy S21. It also means that 2021 is set to set the industry-wide folding sales record.

The success was already speculated, but now we have concrete numbers: in all, there were 920 thousand pre-purchases in the period in the manufacturer’s homeland. There, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 model, which is smaller and cheaper, was responsible for 70% of bookings. Another market that started the previous registration was India, also with high demand: 2.7 times more bookings than the Galaxy Note 20.