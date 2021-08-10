Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3: See Hands-on Folding Phones

Samsung will hold the launch event for its new products on Wednesday (11), but content creator Ben Geskin “burned out” and published a hands-on video showcasing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. due to the leak, it is not clear whether he is the author of the production, but he describes the video as the “first unboxing” of the South Korean manufacturer’s folding cell phones.

One of the highlights of the production is the appearance of the camera under the screen of the Z Fold 3, which must use a technology similar to that of the Mi Mix 4.

The brand’s most rugged folding, the Z Fold 3 uses folding screen technology to increase in size and deliver tablet-like usability, with Android adapting to the larger monitor. On the outside, the device has an external panel and a set of three rear cameras.

However, the highlight is the “invisible camera” of selfies. To deliver a better content viewing experience, the Z Fold 3 hides the image sensor under the screen.

And the Z Flip 3?

The other cell phone that appears in the hands-on is the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The model uses the folding display to reduce its size. While open, the product is similar in size to a conventional cell phone, but can be reduced to a small square when folded.

The model has an external display to view the time, notifications and punctual content, in addition to two main cameras. The internal sensor appears in a hole on the screen.

The leaked hands-on takes place shortly after Xiaomi’s event, where the company introduced new products, and one day before the Galaxy Unpacked. The presentation of Samsung, which will also have other news besides cell phones, will take place at 11 am this Wednesday (11).