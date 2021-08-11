Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3: Samsung’s New Foldables

Samsung has launched the third generation of its folding smartphones: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The big difference between them we already know: they are two design lines for different preferences, and the closed Fold has an experience “more like” a normal open cell phone has a giant screen that looks like a tablet; while Flip does the opposite: open it’s a normal smartphone and when closed it’s much more compact to put in your pocket and see just the basics on the external screen.

But what we really want to know is: what has changed in this new generation of folding Samsung? I had the opportunity to spend a very short time with them and I bring here the main highlights, but I can tell you that Sammy heard what everyone was asking for and brought some very interesting news for the devices. It has a hidden camera under the screen, S Pen, water resistance certification, Z Flip with an improvement on the external screen and full of different colors… so, sit back in your chair to see all this and more.

Ah, remembering that hands-on is not a review, huh? It’s just that initial look at the devices, okay? So take the opportunity to leave your first impressions and your doubts about the models in the comments, because when we have access to them for a longer time, we will clarify all the details in the analysis.

More compact

Starting with the little body, the two devices are more compact than their predecessors. They have lost a few millimeters in thickness and are thinner. The Galaxy Fold also lost weight, going from two hundred and eighty-two to two hundred and seventy-one grams.

This physical space reduction compromised a Z Fold3 battery-powered cadim, which dropped from 4,500 to 4,400 mAh. The Flip remained at 3300 mAh.