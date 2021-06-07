Galaxy Z Fold 3 And Z Flip 3 New Price Claim

Galaxy Z Fold 2 was available for sale in the US for $ 2000. Later, the price was further reduced. It seems that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available at an even more affordable price.

Allegedly, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be released in the US with a price tag of $ 1600. The phone will be sold in Europe for 1600 euros. Although these prices are high, they are important in terms of showing that foldable phones will get cheaper.

The Z Fold 2 is currently available in Germany for 1535 euros. The US price of the phone is 1200 dollars. After the introduction of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, these prices seem likely to be lowered.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 (or Z Flip 2), another Samsung foldable screen phone, is also expected to be sold at a more affordable price compared to its predecessor. The 5G version of the Z Flip was released for $ 1450, and the 4G version for $ 1380. The Z Flip 3 is also said to be available for a price of between $1000 and $1200.

Considering the improvements that Samsung will make on the phones, these price changes seem natural. Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are expected to be introduced in July.