Galaxy Z Fold 3 And Z Flip 3 Leak Confirms Screen Sizes

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 leaks confirm their screen sizes. Leaks and rumors about Samsung’s new foldable phones Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have been around for a very long time. A new news from South Korea confirms the leaks about the screen sizes of Samsung’s new phones.

It is stated that the outer screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is 6.23 inches and the inner screen is 7.55 inches. In short, there is no change in screen sizes. However, it can be said that a more compact device awaits users.

On the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the outer screen is slightly larger and reaches 1.9 inches. The original Z Flip had a 1.1-inch external display. There is no change in the 6.7-inch interior panel.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will most likely become official in August. In this process, it will not be a surprise if new details about the phones leak onto the internet.