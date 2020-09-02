Galaxy Z Fold 2, with national production in October

This Wednesday (2), Samsung held an online event to announce the arrival of its new Galaxy line products to Brazil. The big news was due to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, launched yesterday (1st) in the United States.

Launched internationally for US $ 2 thousand, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be sold in Brazil in October, but still with no price disclosed. Rumors that the product would be produced locally have been confirmed, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be produced at Samsung’s factory in Campinas, in the interior of the state of São Paulo.

One of the novelties that draws attention in the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the increase of the external screen, which went from 4.6 inches to 6.2. The internal display also grew, going from 7.3 inches to 7.6, losing the notch of the original Fold. The change came about because the front camera now sits in a small cutout on one side of the screen.

The new display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, QXGA resolution and is made with the same material as the Galaxy Z Flip, the Ultra Thin Glass (UTG). The hinge has also been strengthened and many system features seen on the Flip have been added to the new smartphone.



