Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Brownie Edition revealed

The highly anticipated foldable phone Galaxy Z Fold 2 features have recently begun to be detailed. Meanwhile, unexpectedly, a promotional video for the specially designed Thom Brownie Edition version of the phone was released.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 features and launch date

Galaxy Z Fold 2 first appeared at the Galaxy Unpacked launch. Although there are no details about the foldable phone, we first got an idea about the Fold 2 at this launch.

After the Galaxy Z Fold 2 features detailed yesterday, a promotional video for the special version Thom Brownie Edition has emerged. The same special version was produced for Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung is trying to eliminate the design errors that occur in the Galaxy Fold model with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 features.

In the model, which uses two screens, internal and external, the external screen is not preferred in a small structure like the Galaxy Fold. Accordingly, the outer screen is 6.2 inches and has a resolution of 816 x 2260, while the inner screen is 7.6 inches and has a resolution of 1768 x 2208. These screens come with a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10 Plus technology.

In the phone that is in the form of a book and folds horizontally through the hinge like the Galaxy Fold, we can use the inner screen as a second screen. It will also be possible to run three applications at the same time on this internal screen.

Samsung has placed a selfie camera on both the interior and exterior screens. Among these cameras, the one on the outer screen is located in the middle, while the one on the inner screen is located on the upper right. These cameras have a resolution of 10 MP and a value of f / 2.2. On the back, the foldable phone comes up with a triple camera setup.

The phone, which comes up with three cameras with a resolution of 12 MP, has a wide-angle camera f / 1.8, an ultra-wide-angle camera f / 2.2, and a telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom and f / 2.4.

With Fold 2, we come across a new hinge system. This design, which looks much more aesthetic, also has a structure that prevents dust accumulation between the hinges. Thus, the problem of damage to the screen due to dust accumulation, which we encounter in Galaxy Fold, is eliminated.

Snapdragon 865 Plus, produced with a 7 nm processor architecture, is used as the processor. On the battery side, we see a 4500 mAh battery. This battery has 25W wired and 11W wireless charging support.

The promotion for the foldable phone is expected on September 1. The price of the model, which was accidentally shared on the Samsung UK page, is 1799 pounds, or 2400 dollars.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Brownie Edition

In this new version, we are faced with a more elegant design. Colors such as gray and brown are used as the color palette and red, white and blue colors representing the US flag are used as stripes on the back of the version. These colors, which are brighter in the Galaxy Z Flip version, are used softer in the new version.

This version is not expected to be different from the regular version. The high-end coating used in the outer coating will cause the Thom Brownie Edition price to be much higher. Because in the first version, we encountered a more expensive pricing compared to the Galaxy Z Flip model.



