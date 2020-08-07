YouTube won’t notify users by email for new videos

Anyone who subscribes to multiple channels on YouTube is often bombarded by various emails from the social network, which always notifies its users when any channel they follow posts a new video on the platform.

Although these notifications can be turned off, many unsuspecting people who don’t like them may not be aware of it, which means that they continue to receive messages and have their email inboxes polluted by it.

With that in mind – and also considering that less than 0.1% of these emails are opened by recipients, according to a company survey, Google has decided to stop sending messages with this type of content to the inbox. of all your users.

The change, which will start on August 13, will be valid for the entire user base of the platform. However, the search giant clarified that, despite this, all notifications for uploading new videos via Android, iOS and the web – to those who accepted them – will continue to be sent normally to everyone who will subscribe to any channel.

In addition, the company also pointed out that other more important notifications – such as information related to users’ accounts, mandatory service announcements, among other such notices – will not be affected and will continue to be sent via email.

Finally, the Mountain View giant explained that this change will not affect the engagement of videos published on the platform because, according to a survey, users access new content more through notifications sent via Android, iOS or the Web than by e -mail.



