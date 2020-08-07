Galaxy Z Fold 2 should hit expensive stores than before

If you thought the Galaxy Fold, which debuted in Brazil for an astonishing R $ 12,999, was already expensive, imagine when your successor, the recently announced Galaxy Z Flod 2, arrives here.

According to recent information from a leaker in Vietnam, the model will be launched there costing around US $ 2,795 (~ R $ 14,946) – for information, the original Galaxy Fold debuted at US $ 2,150 (~ R $ 11,497) ).

This figure ended up in contrast to rumors that suggested that Samsung could slightly reduce the price of the foldable, analysts had expected somewhere between $ 1,780 to $ 1,980 (that is, below the $ 2,000 mark).

If the leak really does happen, we will see a price basically $ 1,000 above what the rumors corroborated, which is an abysmal difference, so we advise you not to rely 100% on this information.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

117.9 x 160.9 x 17 mm

7.3 polegadas – 2152×1536 px

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

128.2 x 159.2 x 16.8 mm

7.6 polegadas – 2208×1768 px

Until then Samsung has not yet informed us about how much it intends to charge for its folding, but we know that, in fact, it will not be anything cheap. Official prices are expected to be revealed in early September, accompanied by product availability, which brings several improvements over its predecessor.

The new model features thinner edges, a new design that even uses anti-corrosion technologies and a new folding mechanism that prevents the entry of dust and dirt.

In terms of hardware, the version sold in the US will hit stores with the Snapdragon 865 Plus and the same set of cameras as the Galaxy S20 Plus



