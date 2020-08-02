Galaxy Z Fold 2: See images of Samsung’s next foldable

Samsung’s next foldable phone had allegedly leaked photos on the internet. The images released by the specialized portal Naver confirm that the successor to the Galaxy Fold should receive the nickname of Galaxy Z Fold 2 and not Galaxy Fold 2, as previous rumors held.

In addition, they also reveal that the smartphone must adopt a hole inside the screen to house the selfie camera, abandoning the controversial notch. The expectation is that it will be presented at the Unpacked event of August 5, along with the Galaxy Note 20 line.

The photos indicate that the South Korean giant has chosen to continue the nomenclature used in the Galaxy Z Flip, a model that rivals the Motorola Razr. The result of this was the name Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The images also show that the smartphone should no longer come with the cutout on the display. Instead, you should present the selfie camera in a hole inside the screen. You can see that the edges of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are thinner. These details can contribute to the expansion of the panel.

Previous leaks highlight that the new foldable’s technical sheet should bring a 7.59-inch screen with Full HD + resolution (2213 x 1689 pixels) when the device is open. When folding it, the main display should present 6.23 inches with a resolution of 2267 x 819 pixels. In the first case, the refresh rate must be 120 Hz, while in the second, it must be 60 Hz.

The phone should also come with a triple camera divided into 64 MP, 16 MP and 12 MP with optical image stabilization technology. Some rumors also point out that the new foldable should also feature the S Pen, which is a registered trademark in the Galaxy Note line.

Storage may be less than the previous model. Leaks point to an internal memory of 256 GB, half the space for data of the first generation.

The price of the cell phone was also not disclosed, but the expectation is that it will come cheaper than the Galaxy Fold. The forecasts point to values ​​between US $ 1,780 (about R $ 9,206 in direct conversion) and US $ 1,880 (R $ 9,723). The Galaxy Fold reached the national market for R $ 12,999, which gave the phone the title of the most expensive smartphone in Brazil



